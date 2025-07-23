EHC Investment acquires Tamouh Fire and Safety

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- EHC Investment, through its Safety vertical arm Emirates International Firefighting (EIFF), today announced the successful acquisition of 100 percent of Tamouh Fire and Safety (Tamouh), a premier provider of fire protection solutions in Abu Dhabi.

This acquisition positions EHC to deepen its commitment to enhancing national safety infrastructure, expand its presence in a critical industry, and propel innovation in fire and life‑safety services across the region.

Tamouh is renowned for its comprehensive fire protection portfolio, ranging from system design and installation to maintenance and emergency response services.

Its unwavering compliance with global standards and adoption of cutting‑edge technologies have made it a trusted partner for residential, commercial, and government clients across Abu Dhabi.

Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC, commented, “Our acquisition of Tamouh demonstrates EHC’s unwavering commitment to the UAE’s development agenda. We aim to support the nation’s rapid growth by elevating industry benchmarks, modernizing safety infrastructure, and delivering dependable fire protection services tailored to community needs.”

This acquisition complements the services EHC already delivers to its portfolio of more than 100,000 clients across other essential sectors, particularly in gas distribution. It supports EHC’s long‑term goal of offering a one‑stop solution that seamlessly integrates gas services and firefighting systems with the smart residential and industrial solutions developed through its subsidiaries in the technology sector.

This deal aligns with EHC’s broader strategy to invest in essential service providers that bolster resilience, encourage national economic diversification, and support visionary goals outlined in the UAE long‑term plans. With Tamouh now part of the EHC family, the combined entities will work to expand service offerings across the region while leveraging regional capabilities to position the UAE as a benchmark for safety infrastructure excellence.