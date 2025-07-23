EDGE, Pavo Group launch joint venture 'KEY4'

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE and Pavo Group, an Istanbul-based technology company specialising in defence and security, public safety, communications, and digital technologies, have launched KEY4, a groundbreaking joint venture in critical defence and security technologies.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, KEY4 will serve as a platform for the joint development of advanced defence and security solutions supporting both UAE priorities and global partner needs.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, being hosted at the Istanbul Expo Centre from 22nd to 27th July. It was signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading and Mission Support at EDGE Group, and Ali Özer, Chief Strategy Officer at Pavo Group.

Al Zaabi said, “KEY4 represents a strategic extension of EDGE’s capability to deliver mission-critical, sovereign defence and security solutions in collaboration with trusted international partners. This joint venture reflects our commitment to deepening industrial capabilities, accelerating technology development, and transferring specialised expertise into operational advantage.

"By addressing specific and evolving client needs, across cybersecurity, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence (AI), and secure systems, KEY4 will play a central role in advancing the UAE’s defence ecosystem and strengthening its position as a reliable contributor to global security and stability.”

Serkan Altınışık, CEO of Pavo Group, said, “This joint venture with EDGE Group represents a powerful alignment of vision and capability between two forward-looking defence technology leaders. Together, we are combining Türkiye’s engineering excellence and EDGE’s disruptive innovation to deliver sovereign, next-generation solutions that address the increasingly complex challenges faced by our partners across the region and beyond."

KEY4 brings together the sovereign capabilities and advanced technical expertise of EDGE and Pavo Group across a wide range of critical domains. These include cryptography, cybersecurity, secure communications, interception systems, electronic warfare, AI and machine learning for defence, and big data analytics.

The collaboration also covers command and control, data centres, integrated border security, smart surveillance, avionics, aerospace engineering, electro-optics, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) solutions, as well as system design and prototyping.