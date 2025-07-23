AD Ports Group recognised with multiple honours at Harvard Business Council’s AI & Innovation Awards

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group has won eight prestigious awards at the Harvard Business Council (HBC) 2025 AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony held in London.

These accolades are a testament to AD Ports Group's extraordinary resilience and visionary leadership, solidifying its position at the forefront of the trade and logistics industry.

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Senior Vice President of Innovation at AD Ports Group, said, “We are delighted that the Harvard Business Council has recognised AD Ports Group’s significant achievements. This acknowledgement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to enhancing our services and pushing the boundaries of excellence, driving our Group towards new heights of global leadership and innovation.”

The awards celebrated exceptional achievements in AI integration, sustainability, and innovation across global sectors.

Achievements of AD Ports Group at HBC 2025 include: Corporate Responsibility Award (Dimond Winner) awarded to Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group; the Business Sustainability Award (Gold Winner) awarded to the Noatum Maritime business; and the Business Partnerships Award (Gold Winner) awarded to Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group, which has redefined global partnership excellence, driving over AED5 billion into the UAE’s GDP.

The awards also include the Innovative Idea Award (Gold Winner) awarded to SAFEEN Subsea – AD Ports Group, for developing SAFEEN Green, the region’s first fully autonomous, Unmanned Surface Vessel. Additionally, the Innovation Award (Gold Winner) was awarded to AD Ports Group.

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Senior Vice President of Innovation, was the (Gold Winner) of the Executives Award, Ashraf Yaseen, Senior Manager of Business Excellence, was the (Gold Winner) of the Professional Award, and Jeffrey Casianan, Executive of HSE, was the (Gold Winner) of the Professional Award.

The Harvard Business Council International Awards is the global standard for total quality management and continuous improvement. This platform offers organisations from around the world the opportunity to tell their success stories of achieving organisational excellence, adopting best practices, and providing services that meet stakeholders’ expectations.