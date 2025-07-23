UN Tourism Secretary-General Elect, Chinese Ambassador discuss tourism collaboration

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General elect of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term, met with Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on advancing collaboration in the tourism sector and explored opportunities to forge partnerships that foster cultural and tourism initiatives supporting knowledge exchange and economic development in tourism and related sectors.

Al Nowais reaffirmed her commitment to working with global partners, particularly China, to develop strategic projects in sustainable and cultural tourism. She noted that China’s dynamic tourism industry is a key driver of tourism and cultural exchange, as well as the growth of global tourism markets.

She said, “We value China’s continuing efforts to drive tourism and promote partnerships in this field. We look forward to expanding collaboration in the areas of education, training, and tourism innovation through launching training programmes globally to elevate the preparedness of the tourism workforce, enrich cultural tourism experiences, and support rural community development through sustainable tourism.”

During the meeting, both sides discussed several priority areas of mutual interest, including initiatives to empower local communities and opportunities to leverage China’s expertise and resources. They also explored ways to enhance tourism mobility across countries and regions through bilateral and multilateral collaboration, aligned with the United Nations’ global tourism frameworks.

Both parties affirmed the importance of aligning international efforts to strengthen tourism’s role as a bridge between people and cultures, and as a catalyst for sustainable development and youth empowerment. They emphasised the need for renewed policies that embrace diversity, foster innovation, and ensure the sustainable use of resources.



