Ecuadorian President receives UAE Accountability Authority President

QUITO, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- President Daniel Noboa of the Republic of Ecuador received Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, as part of an official visit by a UAE delegation aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in the fields of oversight, integrity, and anti-corruption.

The visit included a series of high-level bilateral meetings with senior Ecuadorian officials, including Xavier Mauricio Torres, Comptroller General of Ecuador; Andrés Xavier Fantoni Baldeón, President of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control; and José Julio Neira, Secretary-General for Public Integrity.

The visit aligns with the UAE Accountability Authority’s efforts to expand its strategic partnerships regionally and internationally, with the goal of advancing oversight mechanisms and promoting transparency and integrity in accordance with global best practices and standards.