152 national-level observatories in China record over 40°C since July

BEIJING, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- A total of 152 national-level meteorological observatories across China have recorded high temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius since the beginning of July, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) announced on Wednesday.

The CMA stated that the duration of scorching days and extreme high temperatures may surpass historical records for the same period, with the ongoing heatwave expected to persist.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), since 11th July, days with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius have mainly been observed across several regions in China, covering an area of 407,000 square kilometres, according to the National Climate Centre under the CMA.

Moreover, 32 observatories recorded record-breaking temperatures, with some stations reporting highs of 48.7, 43.1 and 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Intermittent heatwaves are expected to continue in the southern part of north China, the Huanghuai region, and south China in late July.

From early to mid-August, these high temperatures are expected to impact other areas.