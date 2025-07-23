ADNOC partners with Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and ADNOC have signed a strategic partnership agreement, under which ADNOC will become a sponsoring partner of the second edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup.

The championship is held under the supervision and guidance of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS, and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) Committee.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Committee, and Saif Al Falahi, Executive Vice President of the Group Business Support and Special Tasks at ADNOC.

This strategic partnership highlights the importance of the UAE World Cup, which has become an international platform launched from the UAE to elevate the global status of Arabian horses. The EAHGC aims to provide support to horse owners and breeders across all continents, reflecting the UAE’s leading role in preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage associated with Arabian horses and in promoting equestrian sports on a global scale.

Al Harbi stated that the partnership with ADNOC represents a significant milestone in the journey of the EAHGC, which is organised by the EAHS and continues to enhance its international presence.

He added that the partnership aligns with the Society’s mission to promote Arabian horses and support the communities that revolve around them.

In turn, Al Falahi welcomed the partnership with the EAHS, noting that it is part of ADNOC’s broader commitment to supporting initiatives that highlight the Arabian horse as a powerful symbol of Emirati cultural heritage on the world stage.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup consists of a series of international championships aimed at supporting Arabian horse breeders and owners, while enhancing the global recognition of purebred Arabian horses and the UAE’s pivotal role in safeguarding their lineage.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of the EAHGC features ten rounds scheduled across multiple countries and continents in 2025. The current edition began in Australia from 31st January to 2nd February, followed by Bahrain (1st–2nd May), Morocco (9th–11th May), and China (17th–18th July).

Upcoming rounds will take place in Poland (7th–8th August), Belgium (30th–31st August), the United States (10th–13th September), and Argentina (19th September), with the final round to be held in Italy on 8th–9th November 2025.