Tadweer Group launches inaugural EcoRun event

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has launched its inaugural EcoRun, a first-of-its-kind sustainable sporting experience, organised in conjunction with Plastic-Free July.

Taking place on Sunday, 27th July at Yas Mall, the fully indoors run will be entirely free of single-use plastics, supporting broader efforts to raise awareness of plastic pollution and promote positive environmental practices.

EcoRun marks Tadweer Group’s first-ever sustainable sports event dedicated to promoting the elimination of single-use plastics, with a focus on engaging the community in shaping a more sustainable future.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, “Promoting a clean and healthy environment is core to our DNA. EcoRun aims to showcase the importance of adopting sustainable habits in our day-to-day lives, with a focus on reducing plastic use in July."

The race village opens at 06:00 am, and distances can be chosen based on the community’s athletic capabilities.

The first, second and third place medals for each age group will be rewarded for their efforts in the plastic-free event.