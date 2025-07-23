Ajman Crown Prince receives US Ambassador

AJMAN, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received at the Ruler’s Court Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the UAE, who came to greet him on the occasion of the end of her tenure.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States, and the mutual keenness to further develop them in a way that serves the shared interests of both nations and benefits their peoples.

He praised the ambassador’s efforts in enhancing cooperation across various sectors and wished her success in her future endeavours.

For her part, Ambassador Strong and her accompanying delegation expressed sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ammar for the warm welcome and generous hospitality.

She also conveyed her gratitude for the support she received during her tenure in the UAE, highlighting the ongoing development in Ajman and its promising opportunities for business success across all sectors.