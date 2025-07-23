Umm Al Emarat Park, Tadweer Group announce 'Cap Your Way to Sustainability' initiative

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park, in partnership with Tadweer Group, has launched the six-month "Cap Your Way to Sustainability" campaign, encouraging community members to donate used bottle caps. This initiative highlights how small, consistent actions can lead to meaningful environmental change.

The Park will serve as a central drop-off point for the campaign, along with multiple other locations including Umm Al Emarat Park main gate, Totó restaurant Saadiyat Island, Al Raha Beach C2 Tower, and three mobile collection boxes managed by Tadweer across schools and community events in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region. Visitors are encouraged to donate their collected bottle caps throughout the campaign period.

These contributions will form part of a wider community activation to be revealed towards the end of the year, one that celebrates the efforts of every participant while capturing the measurable impact of this campaign.

Earlier this year, Umm Al Emarat Park and Tadweer Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote environmental awareness and empower the Abu Dhabi community to adopt sustainable practices through joint educational initiatives and enhanced waste management services.

Additionally, Umm Al Emarat Park hosted 2 of the 25 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) that Tadweer Group has installed across Abu Dhabi. These machines allow the public to deposit empty plastic bottles and aluminum cans in exchange for rewards through the Tadweer Rewards app.

Furthermore, the park also hosts regular workshops to promote sustainable practices in partnership with Tadweer. Most recently, it hosted “Naq’a” event, which engaged visitors of all ages through interactive recycling activities, insightful workshops, and creative games and surprises.