Al Jalila Foundation, AmCham Dubai to launch ‘Revive & Thrive’ returnship programme for cancer survivors

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has partnered with AmCham Dubai, The American Business Council in Dubai, to launch the ‘Revive & Thrive’ returnship programme, designed to help women re-enter the workforce after cancer treatment.

The innovative initiative has already achieved remarkable success, with nine members of Al Jalila Foundation’s Majlis Al Amal successfully placed in returnship roles with reputable organisations across various sectors.

Majlis Al Amal, meaning Hope Lounge in Arabic, is Al Jalila Foundation's unique cancer drop-in centre and the first of its kind community that is dedicated to the wellbeing of female cancer patients and survivors.

The centre provides a safe space for cancer patients and their family members to enhance their emotional health in a relaxed, and supportive environment.

The Revive & Thrive programme addresses a significant challenge facing cancer survivors in the UAE and globally. Research indicates that between 26 and 53 percent of cancer survivors either lose their jobs or quit working during or after treatment, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This employment disruption can lead to financial instability, hinder career progression and diminish confidence in re-entering the workforce. Women, in particular, may opt to leave their jobs to prioritise their health, further impacting their financial and professional trajectories.

The Revive & Thrive programme offers structured support through three key pillars: training, mentorship and six-month paid returnships. These returnships provide women with a gradual re-entry into the workforce, allowing them to rebuild their self-confidence and gain practical experience under the guidance of mentors at participating companies. The programme also supports them in their ongoing job search, should they wish to pursue permanent opportunities.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “Majlis Al Amal was established as a comprehensive support center for women affected by cancer, recognising that healing extends far beyond medical treatment to encompass emotional, social and professional wellbeing. The Revive & Thrive programme represents a natural evolution of our mission, addressing the critical challenge of professional reintegration that many cancer survivors face.”

He added. “Through our partnership with AmCham Dubai, we are demonstrating that with the right support and collaborative community effort, women can successfully rebuild their careers and regain their confidence in the workplace. Placing nine women into meaningful employment demonstrates the real impact of our engagement programmes and our commitment to transforming lives.”

Cara Nazari, CEO of AmCham Dubai, said, “AmCham Dubai's Revive & Thrive programme, launched in collaboration with the Majlis Al Amal by Al Jalila Foundation, continues to create meaningful impact by supporting women returning to the workforce after a career break. Built around the pillars of training, mentorship and paid returnships, this initiative connects determined jobseekers with private sector leaders committed to fostering inclusive growth and opportunity. Led by our HR Committee, Revive & Thrive is more than a programme – it’s a movement. From mentoring sessions and workshops to successful job placements, we are proud to help talented women reignite their professional journeys. This initiative reflects the heart of our mission: empowering people through connection, opportunity and action.”

The Revive & Thrive programme has attracted participation from leading organisations including GE Aerospace, Medtronic, Cigna Healthcare, FedEx, NAS Neuron and MENA Legal, demonstrating strong private sector commitment to supporting cancer survivors' professional reintegration.