UAE Media Council Board reviews H1 2025 performance

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, has reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global position as a leading hub for media production, emphasising that expanding international partnerships in the media sector remains a national priority for the coming phase.

Al Hamed stated that the UAE Media Council, under the directives of the leadership, is advancing flexible policies and regulations that enhance the country’s regional and global competitiveness.

He noted that this approach contributes to solidifying the creative economy as a key pillar of GDP growth, supported by an advanced regulatory framework that keeps pace with global media developments and anticipates future trends with ambition and vision.

His remarks came as he chaired the Council’s second board meeting of 2025, which reviewed the Council’s performance in the first half of the year and discussed key initiatives, projects and programmes aimed at enhancing regulatory infrastructure and fostering an attractive media ecosystem for investors and creatives.

During the first half of 2025, the UAE Media Council issued 2,562 media licences and permits, including 2,152 media licences, 235 social media digital media licences, 103 filming permits and 72 licences for newspapers and magazines, reflecting the accelerating growth of the media business environment.

In the publishing sector, the Council handled over 514,000 book titles and issued 35,000 distribution permits for books in the local market, while banning 32 titles found to conflict with national values or existing legislation.

In the cinema sector, the Council approved 611 films for screening during the first half of 2025, with total ticket sales exceeding 6 million and generating more than AED309 million in revenue. Additionally, the Council authorised the distribution of 131 electronic games across the country.

The meeting also reviewed the UAE Media Council’s new legislative framework, designed to enhance governance and foster a flexible regulatory environment that supports growth and aligns with rapid digital transformation.

Council members were briefed on the development stages of a new integrated digital platform, currently being developed in partnership with Presight. The platform aims to boost efficiency in licence management, content monitoring and regulatory responsiveness using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

Attending the meeting were members of the UAE Media Council: Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Ruler's Court; Maryam AlMheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Minister for Strategic Projects at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Chair of the UAE Government Media Office; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; and Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector, and Secretary of the UAE Media Council Board.