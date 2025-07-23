Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances strategic housing project in Somaliland

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has announced the inauguration of a comprehensive social housing project in the city of Berbera, Somaliland.

The project, valued at AED27.5 million (approximately US$7.5 million), underscores the UAE’s long-standing commitment to promoting sustainable development in Somaliland.

It includes the construction of 300 residential units designed across three housing categories, to accommodate diverse family needs. It also involves the development of critical infrastructure, including potable water systems, sewage and stormwater drainage networks, internal roads, landscaped green spaces, and facilities providing essential services.

This transformative project is part of ADFD’s broader development efforts aimed at enhancing quality of life and ensuring access to safe and dignified housing. It also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11, which aims to: “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable” by 2030.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Mohamed Aw-Ali Abdi, Vice-President of the Republic of Somaliland, with the participation of Dr. Abdullah AlNaqbi, Director of the UAE Trade Office in Somaliland, alongside senior officials from both governments.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said, "This project is a continuation of ADFD’s mission to support sustainable development across partner countries. Providing adequate housing is a cornerstone of community stability and economic advancement. We are proud to collaborate with the Government of Somaliland on this vital initiative, which not only provides quality homes for approximately 1,500 individuals, but also generates new job opportunities and stimulates local economic activity. Together, these efforts will drive long-term social and economic benefits, contributing meaningfully to the region’s growth and resilience."

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohamed Aw-Ali Abdi, Vice-President of the Republic of Somaliland expressed sincere gratitude to ADFD and the UAE for their consistent development support. He emphasised that the project represents a strategic step toward improving living conditions in Berbera, by offering well-designed, integrated housing that enables hundreds of families to settle in a safe and dignified environment.

He added that the benefits of the project extend beyond housing, encompassing infrastructure development, improved access to essential services, and job creation, all of which support local economic growth and reinforce the sustainability of the city’s development.

ADFD continues to play a key role in advancing Somaliland’s development agenda through the management of a UAE government grant totalling AED330 million. This funding supports a suite of strategic projects, including the AED262 million restoration of the vital Berbera–Hargeisa highway, as well as initiatives in the energy and transport sectors, all designed to strengthen infrastructure and accelerate sustainable, long-term growth across the region.