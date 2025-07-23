Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, France’s Manufactures nationales to advance cultural exchange

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national – operating under France’s Ministry of Culture – have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster deeper artistic and cultural dialogue through joint collaboration, innovation and educational initiatives.

The partnership aims to support emerging talent, advance expertise among established artists and help preserve and evolve heritage crafts.

The agreement was signed on 21st July 2025 by Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival, and Hervé Lemoine, President of Manufactures nationales, witnessed by Minister Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture at the Ministry of Culture in Paris.

Rachida Dati said, “I am particularly pleased with the signing, at the Ministry of Culture in Paris, of this partnership between the Manufactures nationales and ADMAF, a major foundation in the cultural scene of the UAE.

This agreement marks a new stage in the relationship between France and the United Arab Emirates, where culture plays a key role. It also fits perfectly with the international outreach objective of the Manufactures nationales: a public center of expertise that is absolutely unique in the world. Thanks to this partnership, the arts and crafts enrich the strategic cultural partnership that unites France with the United Arab Emirates, and Abu Dhabi in particular.”

Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo said, “Through this partnership between ADMAF and Manufactures nationales, we are establishing the foundations of a long-term collaboration, built around three pillars: creation, innovation, and transmission. This commitment to upholding our roots while embracing modernity is shared by the United Arab Emirates and France.”

She added, “Together, we believe that the past is our bond, and the future our calling. Through this historic MoU, may our collective efforts support young talents, broaden their horizons, and advance excellence in craftsmanship.”

Hervé Lemoine, President of Manufactures nationales, said, “Through this unprecedented dialogue between our two institutions, we affirm that the future of the decorative arts lies at the intersection of tradition and bold innovation. This partnership with ADMAF opens a fertile ground for experimentation, where heritage craftsmanship meets contemporary imagination.”

Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, said, “I am truly thrilled by the signing of this ambitious agreement in Paris between ADMAF and the Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national, a partnership rooted in shared values of creation, innovation and transmission. This marks a meaningful new chapter in the deep and vibrant relationship between the UAE and France, where culture and education continue to play a vital role.”

He added, “Thanks to this agreement, artisans, designers, and institutions from both countries will have the opportunity to share their knowledge, celebrate their expertise, and champion excellence, sustainability and creativity in craftsmanship. ADMAF and the Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national will proudly help nurture an ecosystem where tradition meets modernity, and where new ideas can flourish. Together with the UAE, we are planting the seeds that will inspire a new generation of artists, makers, and cultural leaders.”

France and the UAE share a rich tradition of creativity and craftsmanship in ceramics, textiles and design. This landmark partnership between ADMAF and the Manufactures nationales aims to build on that legacy by fostering cultural dialogue and connecting heritage with modernity through residencies, exhibitions and educational programmes that promote innovation and sustainability.

Already, the collaboration has launched with an open call for the inaugural Inspiration Residency in Paris, giving UAE designers the opportunity to immerse themselves in France’s creative ecosystem through access to workshops and design archives. A jury will convene in August 2025 to select a winner, with the first residency taking place in September to coincide with Paris Design Week.

Beyond artistic exchange, the partnership will explore new approaches to craftsmanship that integrate technology and sustainable practices, while co-developing educational resources to inspire young audiences and ensure the vitality of the decorative arts for generations to come.

This collaboration builds on ADMAF’s longstanding mission to promote access to arts education and foster the UAE’s creative industries while providing a global platform to showcase the excellence of French decorative arts.