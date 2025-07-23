Dubai Design Week unveils 2025 themes, open calls

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Design Week will return for its 11th edition from 4th to 9th November 2025, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of Dubai Council.

Organised in partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, and supported by Dubai Culture, the event coincides with the UAE’s Year of Community.

This year’s programme explores design as a social connector and civic tool, encouraging participation and cohesion through cultural exchange, dialogue, and innovation. Set across d3’s creative district, the event will feature exhibitions, installations, talks, workshops, and public activations.

Programme highlights include:

Urban Commissions: Open to global submissions, Urban Commissions invites architects and designers to reimagine the ‘Courtyard’ as a communal urban space.

Abwab 2025: Expanding to include West, South, and East Asia and Africa, Abwab’s 2025 theme ‘In the Details’ calls for immersive installations inspired by cultural forms and ornamental design.

Exhibitions and workshops: Cultural institutions, collectives, and designers will showcase innovative work, while the Maker Space hosts workshops across creative disciplines. The festival’s Marketplace will feature curated artisanal goods, food experiences, and live performances.

Downtown Design: The region’s leading contemporary design fair will return from 5th to 9th November on the d3 Waterfront Terrace, featuring brands such as Lasvit, Kartell, Vitra, and newcomers Roche Bobois and Stellar Works. Highlights include immersive installations, the UAE Designer Exhibition supported by Dubai Culture, and talks headlined by Tom Dixon.

Editions Art & Design: Following its 2024 debut, Editions returns from 6th to 9th November, with a preview on 5th November. The fair will feature 50 regional and international galleries presenting limited-edition artworks and design objects across multiple mediums.

d3 Architecture Exhibition: Organised by d3 in collaboration with the Royal Institute of British Architects, the exhibition aligns with the Year of Community initiative, promoting shared responsibility and sustainable growth.