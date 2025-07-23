CBD total assets surpasses AED150 billion with 20 consecutive quarters of profit growth

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, achieving a remarkable milestone of 20 consecutive quarters of profit growth.

The Bank reported a net profit before tax of AED1.862 billion, representing a 16.7 percent increase compared to the same half last year.

CBD’s strong growth was further underscored by its total assets surpassing AED150 billion for the first time in its history, reflecting sustained momentum and strategic execution. This performance has been driven by solid customer engagement, robust lending activity, and broad-based economic expansion supported by public sector investments and population growth.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Delivering 20 consecutive quarters of net profit growth whilst growing the balance sheet to exceed AED 150 billion are significant milestones for CBD. Our consistent performance over the past five years, despite global headwinds such as the pandemic, volatile interest rates and supply chain disruptions, demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our continued commitment to customers. We are pleased with the latest performance which is a testament to our disciplined growth and market leadership. We remain focused on delivering on our strategic targets for 2025 and beyond.”

CBD’s transformation agenda continues to deliver results. The Bank recorded its highest SME Net Promoter Score in over three years for H1 2025, following enhancements to onboarding and service delivery.

At the same time, CBD’s leadership in innovation was recognised through multiple industry awards, including Best Digitisation Initiatives, Best Mobile Banking Services, and Best Technological Innovation in Financial Services, affirming its digital-by-design ethos.