Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations in Multan, Faisalabad

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the expansion of its operations in Pakistan with increased flight frequencies to two key cities in Pakistan; Faisalabad and Multan.

The increase in capacity further strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Pakistan, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient travel options to its growing customer base.

Flights to Multan have increased from two to five flights per week and will operate daily starting September. Meanwhile, services to Faisalabad have doubled from two to four weekly flights, offering passengers greater convenience and more flexible travel options.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “Pakistan remains a key growth market for Air Araia Abu Dhabi. The increased frequencies to Multan and Faisalabad reflect our commitment to meeting the growing demand for affordable and reliable air travel between the UAE and Pakistan, while providing our customers with greater convenience and enhanced connectivity”.

In addition to the frequency increases, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi recently launched a new direct route to Sialkot, further expanding its footprint across Pakistan and catering to the growing demand for affordable air travel between the two countries.

As part of its broader growth strategy, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi plans to add two more aircraft to its fleet before the end of the year, enhancing its operational capacity and supporting the launch of new routes as it continues to grow its network across key markets.