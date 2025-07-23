FIFA approves list of match officials, video support system for U-20 World Cup

ZURICH, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the appointment of 54 match officials for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, scheduled to take place from 27th September to 19th October.

The officials include 18 referees and 36 assistant referees representing 22 FIFA Member Associations.

Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, said on FIFA's official website that the selection of this group of officials is part of FIFA’s ongoing efforts to provide referees with opportunities to officiate at tournaments featuring emerging football talent.

He noted that the competition will serve as a significant testing ground for the Football Video Support (FVS) system, which has delivered promising results so far.

Collina explained that the use of FVS builds on its deployment during last year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The system has been developed in response to requests from several national associations for a lower-cost alternative to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Unlike VAR, the FVS does not rely on specialist video officials or review all match-impacting incidents. Instead, it provides coaches with a limited number of review requests for clear and obvious errors in critical situations such as goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, or mistaken identity. Players may also suggest reviews to their coaches.