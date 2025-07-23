Dubai Foundation for Women and Children promotes awareness, life skills through summer camps

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with Dubai Social Agenda 33, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) continues its efforts to promote social awareness through its active participation in a series of summer camps held during the month of July.

These camps were organised in collaboration with government and community entities to support and empower children psychologically and socially within non-formal educational settings that combine both entertainment and awareness.

This initiative is part of the foundation’s broader commitment to expanding its humanitarian and social impact. As part of this effort, DFWAC took part in the "Al Ameen – Ferjan Dubai Summer Camp" held at Dubai Schools in the Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha areas, as well as in the "Ghraas Al Saif" programme organised under the umbrella of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at the Maktoum Centers for the Holy Quran and its Sciences in Al Warqaa 1.

During these engagements, DFWAC delivered an awareness-raising activity titled “Kindness Makes Us Stronger”, which targeted approximately 400 children between the ages of 6 and 15. The activity aimed to create an interactive environment that fosters psychological and social awareness among children while instilling positive values in their development.

The programme offered engaging and informative activities using unique awareness cards created by DFWAC’s Child Protection Program. These activities aimed to boost children's self-confidence, teach them about acceptance and respect for diversity, develop their emotional intelligence and anger management skills, and encourage empathy, tolerance, and kindness in how they interact with others.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasised that such initiatives are part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to engage with all segments of society, particularly children and adolescents, within flexible learning environments that contribute to the development of their behavioral and social skills.

She also noted DFWAC’s dedication to leveraging these initiatives to strengthen its partnerships with relevant stakeholders, in support of Dubai’s vision to become the best city in the world for child care and development an inclusive environment that meets the psychological, social, and educational needs of children at every stage of growth.