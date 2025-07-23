Saif Alblooshi wins UAE’s first gold medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain

AL AIN, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Saif Alblooshi clinched the host nation’s first gold medal at the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain on Wednesday, defeating Azizullo Mirzoev of Tajikistan in the men’s Youth B (14–15 years) 40 kg final. Alblooshi delivered a composed and technically dominant performance, earning strong support from the home crowd.

This marks the second time Alblooshi has won gold at the IMMAF Youth World Championships, having also topped the podium in 2023 in the same weight division.

Adding to the UAE’s medal tally, Ghala Al Hammadi secured a silver medal in the Youth B women’s 44 kg category. With these results, the UAE’s total medal count now stands at 11: one gold, two silver, and eight bronze.

Day three of the championship marked the start of the Youth B category at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain. The division continues on Thursday, with more closely matched bouts expected as athletes with similar skill levels compete across multiple weight classes.

The event, hosted in the Al Ain Region for the first time and running until July 27, was attended by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, President of the UAE Esports Federation, Chairman of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade; Rashed Musabah Al Manei, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality;Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Khaled Abdullah Al Dhaheri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre in Al Ain; and Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of the International Federation.

Mohammed Jasem Al Hosani, Member of the MMA Committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “We are seeing clear progress each day in terms of technical skill and tactical discipline shown by athletes inside the cage. This year’s championship is gaining momentum and reflects a promising future for youth athletes around the world. The strong spectator presence and family support have added a meaningful community and cultural dimension to the event.”

