Sharjah Police launches 'Travel safely with peace of mind'

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Police (SP) Headquarters, represented by the Security Media Department and in collaboration with the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports, has launched an awareness campaign called "Travel safely and with peace of mind." The campaign's goal is to increase awareness about the necessity of travelling safely and responsibly, as well as taking precautions to safeguard property throughout the holiday season.

Sharjah Police said that the campaign is part of its aim to strengthen the notion of comprehensive security and increase community awareness. The Police has increased efforts to protect households by stationing round-the-clock patrols in residential areas to ensure the safety of homes while inhabitants are away, particularly during travel seasons. These patrols are entrusted with spotting suspicious movements or behaviours and responding quickly to residents' concerns, increasing their sense of security and lowering the risk of crime.

Sharjah Police asks the public to notify trusted neighbours or relatives of their vacation plans, keep doors and windows securely fastened, and use security cameras or alarm systems. Travellers should also turn on automatic lights at night, avoid broadcasting trip plans on social media, and turn off power and gas before departing to ensure public safety and a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Sharjah Police also underlined the necessity for tourists to behave responsibly while overseas by following host country rules and regulations and portraying a favourable image of UAE citizens and residents.