SAF offers dynamic range of family-friendly activities during summer

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) – This summer, Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) is offering a dynamic range of family-friendly activities and thought-provoking immersive experiences. Whether you're seeking cutting-edge art installations, or looking to develop your artistic skills, there is an exciting activity for everyone.

Visit the Rain Room, an innovative installation allowing visitors to walk through a continuous downpour without getting wet. This immersive artwork uses 2,500 litres of self-cleaning recycled water and advanced 3D tracking cameras that respond to human presence. As one moves through the darkened space, the rain pauses directly above, creating a unique sensory experience that explores our relationship with nature and technology.

In addition to the Rain Room, visitors can explore The Flying Saucer, an architectural landmark that has been beautifully restored and is now a vibrant cultural destination. Visitors can browse unique contemporary books at the art library, check out the SAF Shop offering a wide selection of art books, design-led gifts and educational materials perfect for all ages, or simply marvel at the building's striking design.

Various programmes, including film screenings, workshops, performances and readings are often held in the open café or library spaces, or in one of several enclosed ‘pods’: Meeting Pod for small convenings; the larger, multipurpose Activation Pod and a Craft Pod equipped for art workshops and hands-on activities.

From typography and filmmaking to puppet designing and music sessions, Sharjah Art Foundation also offers a diverse range of workshops for children, adults and families.

Designed for children ages 6 to 15, the workshops provide fun and hands-on experiences. All workshops are free, and materials are provided, with parents or guardians encouraged to participate alongside their children.

For visitors ages 17 and above, specialised workshops led by locally-based artists and cultural practitioners offer an opportunity to deepen their artistic skills and critical thinking in an engaging environment.

The Foundation is committed to making its programmes inclusive and accessible. The sessions are presented in both English and Arabic.