UAE continues maintenance of water wells in Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is continuing to carry out maintenance works on potable water wells in central Gaza as part of its ongoing “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” humanitarian mission.

The project is supported by Sharjah Charity International, Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, in coordination with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility in Gaza. It is part of a broader initiative to rehabilitate vital water wells across the Gaza Strip's municipalities.

The project comes at a critical time as Gaza's residents face a severe water crisis due to prolonged humanitarian challenges and widespread infrastructure destruction. Access to safe water has become an urgent necessity amidst escalating thirst, disease outbreaks, and malnutrition, particularly with desalination plants out of service and limited fuel for their operation.

The initiative includes the rehabilitation of water well infrastructure, maintenance of pumps and generators, and reactivation of out-of-service wells, aiming to secure clean water flow to hundreds of thousands of residents in central Gaza and alleviate pressure in increasingly dire humanitarian conditions.

Water security remains a key priority for the UAE under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, launched at the onset of the war. Among its recent strategic efforts is the implementation of a project to supply desalinated water from Egypt to the Al-Mawasi areas in Rafah and Khan Younis, expected to benefit around 600,000 residents in southern Gaza.