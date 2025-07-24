Emirates NBD reports AED12.5 billion profit in H1 2025

DUBAI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD reported a profit of AED12.5 billion for the first half of 2025, compared to AED13.8 billion during the same period in 2024. Profit before tax stood at AED15.4 billion compared to AED15.9 billion a year earlier.

Total income rose 12 percent to AED23.9 billion on strong loan growth, regional expansion and innovative product offering. Lending increased by AED41 billion, or 8 percent, during the first half of 2025, fuelled by very strong demand both in the UAE and across its growing international network.

Customer deposits grew by AED70 billion, or 10 percent, in the first half of 2025, propelled by a record AED48 billion increase in low-cost Current and Savings Account balances. Operating profit grew 9 percent as the strong loan and deposit growth momentum easily absorbed earlier interest rate cuts.