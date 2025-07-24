TRENDS, India’s Observer Research Foundation discuss collaboration

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory discussed opportunities for joint research cooperation with Samir Saran, President of India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF), focusing on areas of mutual interest to advance knowledge and achieve shared objectives.

The discussion took place during Saran’s visit to TRENDS headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where he met with Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS. Both sides explored ways to activate their partnership in scientific research, youth empowerment, and the exchange of expertise and information.

The talks also covered mechanisms to enhance collaboration through joint workshops, researcher exchange programmes, and the co-publication of specialised studies and reports on regional and global issues.