Emirates wins 'Best Long-Haul Airline' at Telegraph Travel Awards 2025

DUBAI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates has once again claimed the top spot as the “Best Long Haul Airline” at The Telegraph Travel Awards 2025. The airline was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world by 20,000 Telegraph Travel readers.

The award ceremony, held recently in London, saw Helen Breen, Emirates’ Leisure Sales Manager in the UK, accept the award on behalf of the airline.

Emirates continues to be the airline of choice for customers worldwide and was recognised this month as the “2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand” by YouGov. It was also the only airline to be featured on the top 10 global list.

Over the past three consecutive years, Telegraph Travel has recognised Emirates’ outstanding travel experiences, awarding the airline with the “Best Long Haul Airline” in 2023 and 2025.

In 2024, Emirates was also named the “World’s Best Airline,” ranking first amongst 90 global carriers in a comprehensive consumer study, with ratings calculated from more than 30 criteria such as punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of fleet, value of rewards programme and in-flight meals.