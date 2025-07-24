Dubai Culture concludes participation in UNESCO Creative Cities Network meeting

DUBAI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has wrapped up its participation in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) subnetwork meeting, a forum designed to deepen cooperation among cities that integrate creativity into urban development.

The engagement reflects Dubai Culture’s ongoing commitment to solidify Dubai’s leadership and position on the international map as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

During the meeting held in Saint-Étienne, France, Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, delivered a presentation on best practices on resource and material innovation that explored how Dubai is harnessing local biomass from palm trees to shape tomorrow’s materials.

She outlined how the emirate is rethinking its natural resources, driving sustainable design innovation and advancing the principles of a circular economy, all in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dubai took part in the 13th edition of the Biennale Internationale Design Saint-Étienne, showcasing works by Emirati creatives including “Ramel” by designer Kholoud Sharafi and “Tibrah” by product designer and architect Reema AlMheiri.

Additionally, the city was represented at the inaugural Covilhã International Design Triennial in Portugal with “Palm Repose,” a bench installation by Emirati architectural photographer Majid Al Bastaki, inspired by traditional farming landscapes.

Reflecting on the events, Khulood noted that these platforms amplify the city’s voice on the world stage and create new opportunities for both rising and established talent.