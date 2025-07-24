Joint Statement on Israel’s Knesset approval of declaration to impose sovereignty over occupied West Bank

ABU DHABI, 24th July 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Türkiye, the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), strongly condemn the Israeli Knesset’s approval of the declaration calling for the imposition of the so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank, considering it a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law, and a flagrant breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), all of which affirm the invalidity of all measures and decisions that seek to legitimise the occupation, including settlement activities in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

The above-mentioned countries reaffirm that Israel has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory, stressing that this unilateral Israeli move has no legal effect and cannot alter the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly East Jerusalem, which remains an integral part of the Territory.

They also emphasise that such Israeli actions only fuel the growing tension in the region, which has been exacerbated by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

The countries call on the international community, including the UN Security Council and all relevant stakeholders, to uphold their legal and moral responsibilities, and implement urgent steps to halt Israel’s illegal policies aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force, undermining the prospects for a just and lasting peace, and the two-state solution.

Furthermore, the countries reaffirm their commitment to the two-state solution in accordance with resolutions on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, and to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.