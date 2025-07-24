Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 10-year prison sentence against convicted in child sexual assault case

ABU DHABI, 24th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced a defendant to 10 years in prison after convicting him of sexual assault by coercion against a child inside his private vehicle. In addition to the prison term, the court has prohibited the defendant from residing near the victim’s home upon completion of the sentence.

The case arose following a report filed by a relative of the 10-year-old victim, who stated that the child was lured into the defendant’s vehicle and assaulted in a residential area close to their home.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution initiated an investigation, during which reports confirmed the presence of the defendant’s vehicle at the crime scene on the date of the incident.

Surveillance showed the vehicle parked near a school for a period before leaving the area. Forensic laboratory analysis identified the victim’s fingerprints inside the vehicle, alongside Genetic evidence linking both the defendant and the victim.

Based on the conclusive evidence and documented technical reports, the court ruled to convict the defendant, sentencing him to 10 years imprisonment, ordering the confiscation of the vehicle used in the crime, and banning him from living within five kilometres of the victim’s residence after serving his sentence.

