FANR wins Global Internal Audit Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, 24th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has received the prestigious Global Institute of Internal Auditors Excellence Award from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) under the Public Sector Leadership category.

The award was presented during the IIA’s Global Internal Audit Conference held in Toronto, Canada, which brought together over 2,600 internal audit professionals from more than 120 countries. This recognition places FANR among the few organisations from the UAE to be internationally acknowledged for leadership and innovation in internal auditing within the public sector.

This global recognition was awarded to the International Internal Audit Collaboration Working Group (IIACWG)—a joint initiative launched in 2020 by FANR and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) to advance knowledge-sharing and best practices in nuclear regulatory auditing.

A major output of this collaboration was the “Auditing Inspection Process—Nuclear Regulator” white paper, officially launched during the IAEA General Conference in September 2024. The white paper introduced a risk-based methodology and a structured framework of eight core elements to audit inspection processes at nuclear facilities, establishing a new global benchmark.

FANR’s contributions to the working group were instrumental, including the integration of its Anti-Fraud Framework and Audit and Risk Methodology, which enriched the white paper’s development and enhanced international exchange of internal audit practices.

“We are honoured to receive the IIA Excellence Award for Public Sector Leadership—a reflection of our team’s dedication and the strength of our collaboration with CNSC. This award underscores FANR’s commitment to excellence, transparency, and continuous improvement, not only within our organisation but also in promoting high standards across the UAE’s public sector and globally,” said Amna Faridoon, Chief Audit Executive at FANR.

The Public Sector Leadership category celebrates government audit teams or individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to public trust, innovation, accountability, and operational effectiveness. FANR’s recognition is a testament to its pioneering efforts to enhance governance and raise the global standard of internal auditing.

This year’s IIA Excellence Awards selected winners from hundreds of nominations across 45 countries.

