Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane headline UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi for epic heavyweight title fight

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UFC®️, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, returns to the UAE capital in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for the highly anticipated UFC®️ 321.

Taking place on Saturday, October 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the event will feature an electrifying showdown between UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and no.1 contender Ciryl Gane.

UFC®️ 321 is the second UFC event scheduled in Abu Dhabi this year.

Heavyweight champion Aspinall (15-3, fighting out of Manchester, England) returns to the Octagon®️ looking to cement his legacy in the heavyweight division. A well-rounded finisher with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Aspinall secured his title with a stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich.

He also boasts dominant wins over Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and Andrei Arlovski, and now aims to defend his belt for the first time as the undisputed heavyweight king.

● Additional bouts on the card include:

Aleksandar Rakic (14-5, fighting out of Vienna, Austria) will take on undefeated Azamat Murzakanov (15-0, fighting out of New Jersey, USA) in a light heavyweight matchup.

● Two heavyweight contenders face off as Alexander Volkov (38-11, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on Jailton Almeida (22-3, fighting out of Salvador, Brazil).

● Azat Maksum (15-2, fighting out of Kaskelen, Kazakhstan) faces Mitch Raposo (9-3, fighting out of Massachusetts, USA), who looks to get back in the win column, in a flyweight fight.

● Ikram Aliskerov (16-2, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) takes on vs JunYong Park (19-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) in what promises to be a thrilling middleweight fight.

● Hamdy Abdelwahab (4-1, fighting out of New York, USA, by way of Egypt) faces off against Chris Barnett (23-9, fighting out of Florida, USA) in a heavyweight bout.