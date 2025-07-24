National Human Rights Institution Board of Trustees holds 17th regular meeting

ABU DHABI, 24th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution held its 17th regular meeting, chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, with the participation of board members and representatives from relevant government entities, including Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Community Empowerment and Ministry of Family.

The meeting discussed a number of agenda items related to efforts to promote and protect human rights in the country, as well as the progress of initiatives and projects included in the Institution’s operational plan.

Updates on institutional activities and related development mechanisms were also reviewed.

The Board examined recent field visits and awareness workshops conducted by the institution’s field visits committees and specialised human rights teams, aimed at monitoring and assessing the human rights situation on the ground.

Additionally, the Board reviewed awareness programmes and activities designed to promote a culture of human rights and strengthen cooperation with strategic partners.

The meeting also addressed updates on the Institution’s communication efforts and explored ways to enhance public engagement through its official channels.

During the meeting, the Board emphasised the importance of continuing to develop policies and practices in line with the highest international standards, reinforcing the UAE’s leading position in this field and supporting its commitment to humanitarian principles and the protection of fundamental rights.