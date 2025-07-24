Dubai Customs celebrates graduation of second cohort of security course

DUBAI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the advanced security course, in cooperation with the Dubai Police Academy.

The course includes 28 female inspectors enrolled in the Customs Inspectors Professional Training Program, which is supervised by the Dubai Logistics Academy, the leading academic institution of Dubai Customs.

The graduation of this cohort comes as part of the vocational training program for customs inspectors under "Masar 33", which aims to empower citizens and integrate them into the labour market in promising economic sectors such as customs, trade, supply chains and logistics. This aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda to integrate the rising generation into the labour market in promising sectors.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Customs, and Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Abdullah, Director of the Student Candidate Affairs Department and Chairman of the Graduation Committee at the Dubai Police Academy, along with employees from both parties.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Customs, stated, “The second cohort included 28 female inspectors out of 81 male and female inspectors enrolled in the Customs Inspectors Professional Training Programme, which is supervised by the Dubai Logistics Academy, the leading academic institution of Dubai Customs.”

He added, "The course included theoretical and practical training in the security field and the development of personal skills that must be enhanced on frontline defence." He pointed out that Dubai Customs invests in qualified personnel through academic and practical courses both internally and externally.

Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Abdullah emphasised that the second security course builds on the success of the first course, which included scientific and training content to qualify inspectors. This is considered as a part of the ongoing cooperation and partnership between the Dubai Police General Command and Dubai Customs, enhancing the qualification of cadres capable of contribution to enhance the security and the safety in one of the nation's most important sectors.

He wished the graduates success and hoped they would contribute to transferring the scientific knowledge they acquired to their colleagues.

He expressed the pride and encouragement of the Dubai Police Academy's in its close cooperation with Dubai Customs to implement the security course for the program's participants. This course represents a pioneering model for preparing and qualifying national cadres within the integrated security and customs work system, embodying the academy's commitment to supporting government efforts aimed at enhancing national security and empowering young talent to keep pace with rapid security changes.

In a speech delivered during the ceremony, Matar Al Muhairi, Senior Manager of the Airport Free Zone Inspection Centre, emphasised, "The security course is an important milestone in the ongoing cooperation and close partnership between Dubai Customs and the Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Dubai Police Academy. It comes within the framework of the intensive professional preparation program under Masar 33 programme, which aims to optimally invest in national cadres, qualifying them, and empowering them to join the labour market in various specialisations."

Al Muhairi added, “We emphasise Dubai Customs' responsibility and national duty as frontline defence in enhancing security and protecting society from the dangers of smuggled, prohibited and dangerous materials. We are fully confident that this qualifying course has directly contributed to enhancing professional competence and field readiness to carry out security-related customs tasks in the best possible manner. We can only thank the leadership of the Dubai Police Academy and all the administrative and training staff who supervised this course for their tangible efforts to ensure the success of this ongoing training program, reflecting the strategic partnership between government agencies in Dubai and the spirit of teamwork.”

During the graduation ceremony, several achievers in the training course were awarded. Aisha Hussein Hassan ranked first in the overall score, Taif Juma Ahmed ranked first in discipline and attendance, and Zubaida Mohammed Darwish ranked first in military training.

