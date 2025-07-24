Over AED 774 bn in bank investments in UAE by end of April 2025

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Investments by banks operating in the UAE continued their upward trend, reaching AED 774.3 billion by the end of April 2025. This marks a 16.2% annual increase compared to April 2024 and a 1.4% rise from March 2025.

According to banking indicators released by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), investments in debt securities grew to AED 352.4 billion by the end of April. Meanwhile, securities held to maturity totalled AED 345.8 billion.

Banks also invested AED 19.3 billion in stocks and AED 56.8 billion in other investment instruments.

Total bank credit rose to over AED 2.259 trillion, reflecting an annual growth of 9.5%. Of this, domestic credit accounted for approximately AED 1.881 trillion, while foreign credit reached AED 378.3 billion.

Bank deposits exceeded AED 2.965 trillion, comprising AED 2.689 trillion in resident deposits, AED 275.6 billion in non-resident deposits.

A breakdown of investments by emirate noted that Abu Dhabi banks took the lead with AED 408.9 billion, followed by Dubai with AED 296 billion, and other emirates at AED 69.5 billion.