UAE wins two AFC Medical Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Two doctors from the UAE were among the Asian continent’s leading team doctors and physiotherapists who were today recognised for their exceptional contributions at the fourth edition of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Medical Awards.

The AFC has awarded the Golden Award for Medical Excellence to Dr. Mourad Ghrairi, Director of the FIFA Medical Centre in Dubai, and the late Dr. Abdullah Hassan Baroon, former national team doctor for the UAE Football Association for their dedicated years (over 25 years) of service in their respective professions and distinction.

Held in Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur, the accolades recognise the dedication and expertise of these professionals in delivering optimum treatment to ensure peak player performance.

Taking place in conjunction with the 8th AFC Medical Conference, the Medical Awards also pay tribute to the recipients’ tireless efforts in advancing football and simultaneously inspiring countless others across all levels of the game.

A further 13 professionals received the AFC Distinguished Service Awards in the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories, celebrating their longstanding involvement in their respective fields.