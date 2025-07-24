Firefighters struggle to contain wildfires in Türkiye

ANKARA, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Firefighters battled multiple wildfires across Türkiye on Thursday that have scorched swathes of land, forced the evacuation of towns and villages and killed 10 firefighters in central Türkiye amid a searing Mediterranean heatwave.

At least six separate wildfires were burning across Türkiye and Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli warned that strong winds and blazing heat were creating extremely dangerous conditions.

According to Reuters, 10 firefighters were killed while battling a fire in the central Eskisehir province, Yumakli said late on Wednesday, adding that 14 others were injured. Fanned by strong winds, the fire later spread to another central province, Afyonkarahisar.

