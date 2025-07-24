RTA completes second phase of maintenance for ventilation systems for Dubai Metro

DUBAI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), through its Rail Agency, has completed the second phase of a comprehensive overhaul of the ventilation and air conditioning systems at stations along the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro.

The project falls under RTA’s Strategic Plan 2024–2030, covering key pillars such as passenger comfort, customer happiness, operational efficiency, and long-term asset sustainability, in line with RTA’s vision as the Global Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.

This achievement marks another milestone in the joint commitment between RTA and Keolis-MHI to enhance service quality and ensure infrastructure readiness, particularly during Dubai’s peak summer season.

The proactive project aims to extend the lifecycle of vital assets while ensuring consistent performance and long-term reliability of station cooling systems. In Phase 2, a total of 876 ventilation and air conditioning assets were overhauled across 14 stations and two car parks along the Red Line, with no impact on train operations. This phase builds on the successful completion of Phase 1, which covered 261 assets across 13 stations.

The 10-month programme was meticulously scheduled to take place outside peak hours and during night shifts to ensure smooth station operations and a seamless passenger experience throughout the entire execution period.

Preparations are already underway for Phase 3, which will target the remaining 25% of public-area FCUs, in addition to the back-of-house and critical room AHUs across Red Line stations. Experimental and verification works for this phase began in mid-July 2025.

RTA is progressing with its Ventilation and Air Conditioning (VAC) Enhancement Project, which aims to explore opportunities for energy optimisation and a shift toward variable flow technology.