du reports stellar net profit expansion in Q2 2025 with 25.1% year-over-year growth

DUBAI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Continuing the positive momentum established in the first quarter, our revenues increased by 8.6% year-over-year, reflecting strong performance across all business segments and solidifying our market position.

EBITDA rose by 16.4% resulting in an EBITDA margin of 46.8%, a 3.1 percentage points improvement year-over-year, driven by our strategic focus on value-driven products and our disciplined cost management.

This operational excellence translated into an impressive net profit increase of 25.1%. In recognition of these strong financial results, the Board has approved an interim cash dividend of AED 0.24 per share, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:

• Revenues surged by 8.6% year-over-year reaching AED 3.9 billion, marking strong performance across both service and non-service revenues. This strong performance underscores the continued momentum in our core business and the successful execution of our revenue diversification strategy.

• Mobile revenues climbed by 7.7% year-over-year to AED 1.7 billion reflecting sustained growth in our customer base and the success of our targeted propositions and highly effective marketing campaigns. The optimised use of digital and retail channels also enhanced customer acquisition and engagement, further fuelling revenue momentum.

• Fixed revenues rose by 10.1% year-over-year reaching AED 1.1 billion mainly driven by the ongoing expansion in Home Wireless and Fibre customer base.

• “Other revenues” recorded an 8.8% year-over-year growth to AED 1.1 billion buoyed by higher inbound roaming and interconnection revenues—reflecting our expanded Mobile base, higher handset sale, and growth in ICT revenues in line with our strategic ambition to broaden revenue streams beyond traditional connectivity.

• EBITDA grew by 16.4% to AED 1.8 billion, with the EBITDA margin improving by 3.1 points year-over-year to 46.8%. The uplift was fuelled by a stronger gross margin, mainly benefiting by a more favourable mix, with continued migration toward unlimited data plans.

• Net Profit rose by 25.1% year-over-year to AED 727 million, delivering a Net Profit margin of 18.6%. This reflects the strength of our operational performance and a clear focus on value creation for our shareholders.

• Capex reached AED 545 million (Q2 2024: AED 442 million), representing a capex intensity of 14.0% (Q2 2024 capex intensity of 12.3%). This increase reflects our commitment to scaling our data centre capabilities and supporting long-term digital infrastructure growth.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman said: “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the effective delivery of our focused strategy, underpinned by a favourable economic environment and sustained commitment to business excellence. The Board is confident in management’s customer-centric and agile approach, which reinforces du’s leadership in driving innovation and adaptability.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, commented: “Our second quarter financial results showcased impressive performance, fuelled by the meticulous execution of our strategy and consistent growth across every aspect of our operations.‘’