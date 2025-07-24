Arab Parliament condemns Knesset's approval of imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank

CAIRO, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s Knesset’s approval of imposing what is termed as "Israeli sovereignty" over the West Bank.

Al Yamahi considered this step a blatant legislative aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people and a dangerous escalation that undermines any prospects for a two-state solution. He stated that it constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions, especially Security Council Resolutions 242, 338, and 2334.

In a statement issued today, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament affirmed that "passing such racist legislation in the Knesset of the occupation represents a direct threat to international peace and security and reflects the occupation state's insistence on completing its colonial schemes and entrenching the apartheid system under a false legal cover, in flagrant defiance of the principles of the UN Charter and the international system based on respect for international law and the right of peoples to self-determination.”

Al Yamahi called on the Inter-Parliamentary Union to take a firm stance regarding the Israeli Knesset’s violation of the principles that underpin international parliamentary work.

He demanded the immediate suspension of the Knesset's membership in the union, considering it a legislative body that legitimises occupation and settlement and undermines the democratic foundations on which the global parliamentary system is based.

He also urged parliaments around the world not to recognize any legislative outcomes issued by the Knesset that affect the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories. He called for the imposition of parliamentary sanctions against members who vote in favor of annexation and settlement projects, describing them as direct accomplices in undermining international law and entrenching the system of occupation and apartheid.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of their independent sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital. He stressed the necessity of unifying international parliamentary positions to halt this legislative recklessness in the Israeli Knesset and to expose its disgraceful practices in all international forums.