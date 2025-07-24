Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 opens registration for participants, volunteers

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is now just 200 days away from the opening ceremony of what is expected to be the most diverse international sports event ever held in the Middle East.

Volunteer signups have kicked off this month in partnership with Emirates Foundation, providing interested individuals with a chance to gain invaluable experience while contributing to a healthier, more connected future for generations to come. Open to students, professionals, sports enthusiasts and community champions, volunteers are key to the event’s success and to creating a lasting community impact.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Foundation, said: “Volunteering in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is more than just a contribution of time — it is a message of passion and belonging. The unity of volunteers embodies the spirit of collaboration to work together toward a shared goal: promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging movement and healthy aging among all members of the community, and across all age groups. Volunteering provides the path to a stronger and more cohesive society."

The 2026 Games will take place across more than 20 venues from 6-16 February, with more than 25,000 expected participants competing across 33 sports, including four traditional sports that celebrate the nation’s rich heritage. As the first Masters Games in the Middle East, the event will create a platform for social connection, healthy living, pride in the UAE and excellence that transcends age limits.

For the games’ organisers, the coming 200 days will comprise activity with participation in community events, site preparations and further updates for the community.

The event is set to bring together more than 100 nationalities, promoting multiculturalism, intergenerational dialogue, diversity, healthy living and longevity, particularly amongst the older generation.

The Open Masters Games are highly inclusive and are open to everyone aged 30 or older. Participants can register via the games’ website at https://abudhabimasters2026.com