Arab League condemns Israel’s Knesset approval of declaration to impose sovereignty over occupied West Bank

CAIRO, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, strongly condemned the Knesset’s vote yesterday on a draft law to impose Israeli control over the West Bank, which has been occupied since 1967.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit said that the draft law is part of a continuous plan to impose a de facto reality aimed at perpetuating the occupation and annexing the occupied Palestinian territory.

He affirmed that the occupation’s attempts to change the legal status of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are unacceptable and have no legal basis. He emphasised that the West Bank is considered occupied territory under international law and recognised as such by the United Nations, and that the Knesset’s laws will not alter this unequivocal truth.

Aboul Gheit called on the international community to firmly confront such legally invalid and morally reprehensible measures. He stressed the importance of adhering to United Nations Security Council resolutions—most notably Resolutions 242 (1967) and 2334 (2016)—as a foundation for ending the occupation, in the face of Israel’s efforts to normalize the legal status of the occupation through the annexation of the West Bank.

He warned that “the settler and religious extremist movements inside Israel will drag the entire region into catastrophic religious confrontations if they are not confronted and their obsessive ambitions are not checked.”