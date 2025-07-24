France announces strategic plan to boost tourism revenues to €100 bn by 2030

PARIS, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – French Prime Minister François Bayrou announced today a strategic plan aiming to increase international tourism revenues in France to €100 billion annually by 2030 — a rise of €29 billion compared to the €71 billion in revenue recorded in 2024.

During a meeting of the Interministerial Tourism Committee held in the city of Angers, Bayrou unveiled a package of measures designed to strengthen France’s position in the global tourism market.

Although France topped the list of countries in terms of foreign visitor numbers in 2024 — with 100 million tourists — it ranks only fourth worldwide in international tourism revenues, behind countries such as Spain, which earned €126 billion in revenues despite welcoming fewer visitors.

Experts attribute this disparity to the shorter average stay of tourists in France, which limits their overall spending.

French Tourism Minister Nathalie Delattre explained that the tourism sector accounts for 8% of France’s GDP, equivalent to €200 billion, and provides 2 million non-relocatable jobs, making it a strategic pillar of the national economy.