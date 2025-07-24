Chinese Embassy hosts ceremony to mark 98th anniversary of founding of People's Liberation Army

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, hosted a reception this evening to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, Ali Abdullah Al Ahmed, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Defense Communications at the Ministry of Defense, and several members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country.