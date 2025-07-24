Austrian FM expresses optimism over EU-US tariff dispute resolution

WASHINGTON, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria’s Foreign Minister, expressed her optimism about the possibility of reaching a negotiated solution to the ongoing tariff dispute between the European Union and the United States, following her meeting with her American counterpart Marco Rubio during her visit to Washington today.

In her statements, Meinl-Reisinger emphasised the importance of reaching a solid agreement on tariffs soon, saying:“I am very confident that a fair negotiated solution can be reached for both sides.”

She reaffirmed Austria’s support for the principle of free trade, stating:“We will be economically stronger if we rely on free trade.”

The Austrian Foreign Minister also pointed out that the European Union is currently working to adopt the principle of free trade in its trade relations with other parts of the world and is actively seeking new markets.