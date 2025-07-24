UN-OIC cooperation critical to advancing peace, stability, UN official tells Security Council

NEW YORK, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific underscored the importance of the long-standing cooperation between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in maintaining international peace and security.

‘’At a time of growing geopolitical complexity, cooperation with regional and sub-regional organisations such as the OIC remains indispensable. Guided by Chapter VIII of the Charter, such cooperation is a key priority of the Secretary-General and an important part of implementing the Pact for the Future,'' said Khiari in remarks to the Security council on Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-regional Organisations in Maintaining International Peace and Security: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

In the Middle East, he stated, the United Nations and the OIC have long shared common objectives in seeking a lasting and comprehensive resolution to the question of Palestine. Most recently, the United Nations and the OIC organised the annual joint Conference on the question of Jerusalem, held in Dakar on 9 July. The United Nations also appreciates the OIC and the League of Arab States for endorsing the Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza through their Joint Ministerial Committee. This Plan reinforces the collective push for a just and comprehensive solution rooted in relevant United Nations resolutions.

‘’The upcoming Ministerial Meeting to support the two-State solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, is key to highlighting international consensus around these goals and reaffirming the principles sustaining the two-State solution,'' he added.

‘’We appreciate the OIC’s cooperation in addressing global challenges that transcend borders. As Islamophobia continues to affect far too many people around the world and demands attention, we appreciate the leading role the OIC plays in confronting the rise of Islamophobia and all forms of religious intolerance. The United Nations stands against all forms of hatred and discrimination, and firmly believes that diversity in all its forms only makes societies stronger. The Secretary-General’s recent appointment of Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia reflects the United Nations’ determination to intensify efforts on this important issue, in cooperation with the OIC and other partners,'' he said.