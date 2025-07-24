Al Ain Club signs landmark partnership to transform Al Amerah Branch into vibrant community hub

AL AIN, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club today announced the signing of the largest social development investment in its history — a landmark, 30-year partnership with SPOX Investments, a firm specialising in sustainable community development.

The agreement will see the comprehensive redevelopment of Al Ain Club’s Al Amerah branch, transforming it into a resident-oriented, integrated lifestyle and service destination that caters to all segments of the community. This initiative underscores Al Ain Club’s commitment to deepening its societal role and driving sustainable urban growth.

The development will include retail outlets and dining spaces, community medical clinics, a multi-purpose center for events and activities, and interactive sports and entertainment zones for families and youth.

These features aim to make the Al Amerah branch a dynamic community hub that blends everyday services with active public life.

Speaking at the press conference, Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Al Ain Club, stated:

“The Al Amerah Development Project is not simply a construction initiative — it brings our vision to life by turning the Club into a service platform that enhances people’s daily lives. This long-term partnership reflects our belief in institutional community development and our confidence in SPOX as a trusted partner. The 30-year duration of this agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable impact.”

Ahmed Goma’a Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Board at SPOX Investments, commented:“Al Ain’s strong community spirit and growing demand for modern amenities make it an ideal place to invest. This partnership with the football club creates a vibrant hub that supports local life, drives economic growth, and delivers lasting value for both the community and our investors.”

Finally, Nazeel Juvale, CEO of Al Ain Club, highlighted the link to the Club’s broader mission, stating:“This is more than a partnership; it is a long-term investment in Al Ain’s social infrastructure. This transformational project reinforces Al Ain Club’s strategy to expand its sporting legacy into a broader developmental and social role, setting a national benchmark for integrated, sustainable community initiatives.”

The project is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, with phased delivery planned to ensure timely community access and impact.