Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli Knesset motion to annex West Bank

KUWAIT, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed on Thursday Kuwait's strong condemnation of Israeli occupation's Knesset motion to annex and apply its sovereignty on the occupied West Bank, further challenging international law.

A ministry statement, carried by KUNA, said such blatant violation of international law showcases Israeli occupation's continued efforts to dangerously escalate the tension in the region, renewing its call on the international community and UN Security Council to take on their responsibilities and act.

The statement reaffirms Kuwait's ever-standing position supporting Palestinians, their cause, and their rights to an independent Palestinian State with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.