89 Palestinians killed in 24 hours

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 59,587 martyrs in addition to 143,498 wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry reported that hospitals received 89 bodies in the past 24 hours, including 10 recovered from beneath the rubble, along with 453 wounded. It noted that many victims remain trapped under the debris, unreachable by ambulance and civil defense teams.

Since Israel breached the ceasefire agreement on March 18, 2024, the toll climbed to 8,447 martyrs and 31,457 wounded.

The ministry also reported that in the past 24 hours, hospitals received 23 bodies and over 68 wounded individuals who were attempting to collect humanitarian aid. This brings the total number of "bread-seekers" martyrs to 1,083, with 7,275 others injured.

Israeli occupation resumed its assault on Gaza after violating the ceasefire agreement on March 18, following a two-month pause. Since then, it has continued targeting various areas of the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.