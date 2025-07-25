AMRO raises 2025 economic growth forecast for Vietnam to 7%

KUALA LUMPUR, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) raised its 2025 growth forecast for Vietnam’s economy to 7 percent, up from the 6.5 percent projected in April, in the latest quarterly update of its flagship ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO), according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

AMRO Chief Economist Dong He said in a press briefing that the bumping up of the country’s growth is really a reflection of the much better out-turn in the first half of the year, as it notched a multi-year-high GDP growth of 7.52 percent in the first half of 2025, driven by healthier domestic consumption, robust exports and strong improvement in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Acknowledging that Vietnam stands out as one of the most exposed to US tariffs, He maintained that the nation has the policy space to support economic activity if needed.

The chief economist added that some of Vietnam’s ongoing reforms to enhance its investment environment and improve infrastructure efficiency place it in a more resilient position looking ahead.

Also in this updated AREO, the office forecast the economic growth of ASEAN+3, which includes ASEAN member states, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan, to expand by 3.8 percent in 2025 and 3.6 percent in 2026.