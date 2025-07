ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Russian Federation over the victims of a civilian plane crash in the Amur region, in Russia’s Far East, which resulted in the deaths of all passengers on board.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Russian Federation over this tragedy.